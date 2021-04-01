 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Retired police sergeant describes phone call with Chauvin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics