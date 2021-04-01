Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
