Southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of rain through Sunday, and more showers and storms into late next week, extending and exacerbating the area’s flooding woes, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. Saturday for much of southern Wisconsin, noting that in some areas high water levels mean it will not take much new rainfall to cause flash flooding.
The flash flood watch includes the counties of Dane, Columbia, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette, Sauk, Green, Lafayette, Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Washington, Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan.
Record flooding continues along the Baraboo River, while new flooding is expected to occur shortly across the Rock River and Crawfish River basins. The river flooding is expected to continue through at least late next week.
Also, high water levels causing dam gate releases will continue to cause flooding in parts of downtown Madison and in Montello in Marquette County.
Numerous roads remain closed in the vicinity of where the Yahara River cuts through the Isthmus on the East Side of Madison, and the flood warning for the area currently continues through 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for severe weather in far southwest Wisconsin on Saturday, with large hail and damaging winds the main potential threats.
And forecasters say no extended relief in the form of a dry stretch is in sight, with chances for thunderstorms through Friday, with a few strong or severe thunderstorms possible Sunday.
In Madison on Saturday, there’s a 100 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly before 11 a.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, cloudy skies, a high near 76 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour.
The chance for showers and storms is 60 percent overnight, with possible totals of a half-inch to three-quarter of an inch, as the low falls t around 66.
The Weather Service said the chance for showers and storms continues at 60 percent Sunday, Sunday night and Monday, and grows to 70 percent Monday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Sunday, three-quarters of an inch to an inch Sunday night, a quarter- to half-inch Monday and a half to three-quarters of an inch Monday night.
Highs should be near 79 Sunday and 78 on Labor Day, with lows around 67 Sunday night and 69 Monday night.
The chance for showers and storms is 20 percent Tuesday; 60 percent Tuesday night, with another quarter- to half-inch possible, and Wednesday; 40 percent Wednesday night; and 20 percent Thursday through Friday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday and Friday, with highs near 81, 78, 74 and 75, and lows Tuesday night through Thursday night around 68, 62 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler forecasts morning showers and storms and a few isolated afternoon storms on Saturday, scattered to a few showers and storms Saturday night through Labor Day, an isolated shower or storm Tuesday, showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, and a possible few showers Friday.
Ziegler said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday through Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, and partly sunny Friday and next Saturday, with highs near 79, 80, 76, 86, 78, 74, 73 and 74, and overnight lows around 66, 67, 71, 69, 60, 58, 60 and 60.
Friday’s high in Madison was 82 at 4:04 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 100 for Aug. 31, set in 1953.
Friday’s low in Madison was 58 at 5:05 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 31, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, keeping Madison’s August total at 10.4 inches, 6.13 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 19.19 inches, 6.2 inches above normal. The 2018 total stayed at 36.03 inches, 11.21 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 31 is 1.59 inches in 1989.