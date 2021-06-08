Another warm, muggy day with hit-or-miss storms for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Tuesday will be another warm, muggy day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
On Monday, some locations across southern Wisconsin saw heavy rain and others no rain.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 0.04 inches, 1.16 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 7.22 inches, 7.11 inches below normal.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Tuesday, but no severe weather is expected. Heavy rain is the primary threat, and more vigorous updrafts may be capable of producing gusty outflow winds as they collapse, the National Weather Service said.
But heavy rain fell elsewhere in Dane County, and some locations saw none.
Chance for showers and storms will continue through the weekend.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms after 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 67.
Wednesday’ forecast features scattered showers and storms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 67, Thursday has a 30% chance for showers and storms after 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and east winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 30% Thursday night through Friday night, and 40% Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 91, 86, 87 and 85, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 67, 68, 63 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Tuesday, especially later in the day; possible isolated showers and storms possible on Wednesday, mainly later in the day; a possible isolated storm Thursday, later in the day; a slight chance of storms Friday night; a few storms possible on Saturday; and a chance for storms Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 86, 87, 88, 90, 86, 86 and 78, and overnight lows around 67, 66, 67, 68, 62 and 60.
Monday’s high in Madison was 84 at 11:24 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 7, set in 2011.
Monday’s low in Madison was 71 at 3:09 a.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 38 for June 7, set in 1977.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 0.04 inches, 1.16 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 7.22 inches, 7.11 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 7 is 2.23 inches in 2008.