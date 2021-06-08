Another warm, muggy day with hit-or-miss storms for southern Wisconsin

Wednesday’ forecast features scattered showers and storms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 67, Thursday has a 30% chance for showers and storms after 10 a.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 88 and east winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 30% Thursday night through Friday night, and 40% Saturday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 91, 86, 87 and 85, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 67, 68, 63 and 62.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Tuesday, especially later in the day; possible isolated showers and storms possible on Wednesday, mainly later in the day; a possible isolated storm Thursday, later in the day; a slight chance of storms Friday night; a few storms possible on Saturday; and a chance for storms Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 86, 87, 88, 90, 86, 86 and 78, and overnight lows around 67, 66, 67, 68, 62 and 60.