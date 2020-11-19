Another warm and sunny November day for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures cool for weekend

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy another warm and sunny November day, with highs in the 60s on Thursday, before temperatures cool for weekend, according to forecasters

The record high for Madison for Nov. 19 is 70, which was set in 1930, while the normal is 42, which is what we’ll see starting Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 62 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.

After an overnight low around 40, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 29, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 41 and north winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers after midnight Saturday night; a 30% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain showers after 11 a.m. on Sunday; a 20% chance for showers Tuesday; a 30% chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday.