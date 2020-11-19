Another warm and sunny November day for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures cool for weekend

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy another warm and sunny November day, with highs in the 60s on Thursday, before temperatures cool for weekend, according to forecasters
The record high for Madison for Nov. 19 is 70, which was set in 1930, while the normal is 42, which is what we’ll see starting Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 62 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After an overnight low around 40, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 50 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 29, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 41 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers after midnight Saturday night; a 30% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain showers after 11 a.m. on Sunday; a 20% chance for showers Tuesday; a 30% chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 43, 40, 40 and 43, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 29, 26, 26 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a warm Thursday, followed by a cooling trend, with a few, light rain-mixed showers possible Sunday, and a snow-mix possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 62, 52, 41, 41, 40, 39 and 42, and overnight lows around 41, 27, 31, 30, 30 and 32.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 50 at 1:32 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 69 for Nov. 18, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 4:24 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 3 for Nov. 18, set in 1872.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.11 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.9 inches of precipitation, 0.92 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.05 inches of precipitation, 5.25 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 18 is 1.02 inches in 1957.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 1.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 1.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 18 is 3.8 inches in 1986.
