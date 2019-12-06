Another snowstorm is aiming for Wisconsin at the start of next week, with bitter cold to follow that could see lows dipping below zero, according to forecasters.
Several more inches of snow could fall across parts of Wisconsin Sunday into Monday, with the track of the storm determining where the storm will hit hardest and its intensity, and the cold that follows may lead to the most lake-effect snow of the season, AccuWeather reported.
A weak storm is more likely to take a more easterly track toward the Northeast states, while an intense storm is more likely to track well to the west over the Great Lakes. At this time, a moderate storm is most likely, but substantial snow can fall in a narrow swath, AccuWeather said.
“Enough snow to shovel and plow is forecast from part of South Dakota to central and southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
The storm will move out of the southern Rockies this weekend then dip over the southern Plains before turning northeastward across the Mississippi Valley and then the eastern Great Lakes region early next week.
While the current projected path of the storm brings heavy snow to Minneapolis, a shift in the track of the storm could spread accumulating snow farther south toward Chicago or Detroit, AccuWeather said, and that could mean accumulating snow for the Madison area.
The National Weather Service is predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow in Minneapolis, 2 to 4 inches in Eau Claire, lesser amounts in La Crosse, and little to no accumulation in Madison.
In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 34 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 22, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 34, the storm begins to impact the area on Sunday, with a 30% chance for rain after noon, cloudy skies, a high near 43 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Sunday night in the form of rain before midnight, then rain and snow; 60% Monday in the form of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then snow, with possible precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch; and 50% Monday night in the form of snow, mainly before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs falling to around 28 by 5 p.m. Monday, then near 17, 12 and 20, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 32, 14, 3 and 5.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a stray shower later on Sunday developing into possible light mixed precipitation in the evening and overnight, turning to snow Monday and Monday night, with a few flurries on Tuesday as the bitter cold moves in.
Brown predicts highs in the 30s and 40s into Monday, then down to the 20s and teens, with lows bottoming out at 2 and 1 below next Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 41 at 3:57 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 64 for Dec. 5, set in 2001.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 22 at 6:19 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Dec. 5, set in 1871.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.04 inches, 0.32 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.9 inches of precipitation, 11.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 5 is 1.16 inches, set in 1982.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.2 inches, 1.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.9 inches, 9.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 5 is 4.8 inches, set in 1936.