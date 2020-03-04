Another quick hit of snow possible for southern Wisconsin Thursday

Another quick hit of snow is possible for southern Wisconsin Thursday morning, but little bursts of snow won’t stop the area’s march into spring, with highs reaching near 60 on Sunday, according to forecasters.

The narrow band of snow along a cold front may cause reduced visibility and result in a quick accumulation up to a half-inch during the Thursday morning commute, mainly for areas along and north of Interstate 94, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 29, Thursday’s forecast features an 80% chance for snow before 9 a.m., then rain between 9 a.m. and noon, with a high near 45 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 28, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 40 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the east at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain Sunday night after midnight, a 90% chance for rain Monday, and a 50% chance for rain and snow Monday night.