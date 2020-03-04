Another quick hit of snow possible for southern Wisconsin Thursday

Next 12 Hours
Another quick hit of snow is possible for southern Wisconsin Thursday morning, but little bursts of snow won’t stop the area’s march into spring, with highs reaching near 60 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
The narrow band of snow along a cold front may cause reduced visibility and result in a quick accumulation up to a half-inch during the Thursday morning commute, mainly for areas along and north of Interstate 94, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 29, Thursday’s forecast features an 80% chance for snow before 9 a.m., then rain between 9 a.m. and noon, with a high near 45 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 28, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 40 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the east at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain Sunday night after midnight, a 90% chance for rain Monday, and a 50% chance for rain and snow Monday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 52, 60, 52 and 44, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 25, 42, 45 and 31.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible light snow/rain mix Thursday morning, mainly north of Madison with up to a dusting; a possible few flurries Thursday night; light rain possibly developing Sunday night; rain possible Monday; and mixed precipitation possible Monday night.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 42, 47, 40, 52, 57, 50 and 44, and overnight lows around 30, 28, 23, 38, 39, 28 and 25.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 3:12 p.m., 9 degrees above normal and 27 degrees below the record high of 80 for March 17, set in 2012.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 35 at 10:54 p.m., 10 degrees above normal and 43 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 17, set in 1941.
Officially, 0.06 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.6 inches, 0.12 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 2.74 inches, 0.12 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 3 is 1.95 inches in 1881.
The 0.6 inches of snow on Tuesday boosted Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total to 0.6 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.3 inches, 9.3 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 3 is 5 inches in 1953.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
