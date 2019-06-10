Tuesday could be a nice repeat of Monday's weather in Madison, but that could all change come Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said there's an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with the rain starting up late Tuesday night.
The weather should be OK after that, but temperatures are expected to be below normal the balance of the week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Sunny, high near 73. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Monday night: Clear, low around 53.
- Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high near 75.
- Tuesday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected, more in storms.
- Wednesday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 61. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 49.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 66.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 51.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 67.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 54.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 68.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy, low around 56.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 71.