Another hot day for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, but storm chances shift south

Thursday will be another hot day across southern Wisconsin, but thunderstorm chances will shift to the south, after another day of severe weather Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Wisconsin residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe storms, with tornado warnings issued for several counties that included Iowa and Dane. A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County and no injuries or severe damage was reported.

A few strong to severe storms are possible later Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly along and southeast of a Monroe to Milwaukee line as a strong cold front moves southeast through the area, but the National Weather Service said there is uncertainty on where storms may develop with the front, and they could remain more to the south. Strong winds and large hail would be the main hazards with any storms that develop.

Heat index values should reach the middle 90s over mainly the southeast and far southern portions of the area on Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service said.