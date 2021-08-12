Another hot day for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, but storm chances shift south

Next 12 Hours
Thursday will be another hot day across southern Wisconsin, but thunderstorm chances will shift to the south, after another day of severe weather Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe storms, with tornado warnings issued for several counties that included Iowa and Dane. A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County and no injuries or severe damage was reported.
A few strong to severe storms are possible later Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly along and southeast of a Monroe to Milwaukee line as a strong cold front moves southeast through the area, but the National Weather Service said there is uncertainty on where storms may develop with the front, and they could remain more to the south. Strong winds and large hail would be the main hazards with any storms that develop.
Heat index values should reach the middle 90s over mainly the southeast and far southern portions of the area on Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Cooler and quiet weather is forecast to follow, with plenty of sunshine and almost no chances for rain into the middle of the next week.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 89 and light southwest winds becoming west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 59 with a 20% chance for showers and storms before 8 p.m., Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 78 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The next chance for showers and storms is a slight 20% on Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday through Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 56, 56, 58, 59 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated storms Thursday evening and overnight far south and southeast of Madison, and then quiet weather with plenty of sunshine into the middle of next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 87, 78, 78, 80, 81, 82 and 85, and overnight lows around 59, 54, 58, 59, 61 and 64.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 87 at 1:31 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 11, set in 1941.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 69 at 12:07 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 11, set in 1967.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s August total at 2.15 inches, 0.64 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 8.33 inches, 2.97 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 15.51 inches, 8.92 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 11 is 1.67 inches in 1990.