Another gloomy, raw day for southern Wisconsin, but better weather ahead

Southern Wisconsin faces another gloomy, raw day in a mostly gloomy, raw week, but better weather is ahead, with highs rising from the 50s on Thursday to the 60s on Friday to the 70s starting Saturday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for rain, mainly before 1 p.m., totaling less than a tenth of an inch, with a high near 56, and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 46, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 65 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There is a 60% chance for showers Friday night, 80% Saturday, and 20% Saturday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Friday night, though more could fall in any storms that may develop, and a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday.
The high Saturday should be near 71, sandwiched by lows around 55 both nights.
The Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather to follow, with skies over Madison mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 73, 72, 76 and 77, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 51, 52, 57.
27 Storm meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a cold and raw Thursday, followed by improving weather, with light rain and mist Thursday, showers developing Friday evening and night, scattered thundershowers Saturday, and a few showers possible Saturday night.
Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 54, 66, 68, 72, 71, 74 and 77, and overnight lows around 46, 56, 56, 52, 52 and 56.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 51 at 2:39 p.m., 24 degrees below the normal high and 46 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 9, set in 1955.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 46 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 9, set in 1975.
Officially, 0.35 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.72 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 30.87 inches, 5.03 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 9 is 2.45 inches in 1994.
