Another gloomy, raw day for southern Wisconsin, but better weather ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin faces another gloomy, raw day in a mostly gloomy, raw week, but better weather is ahead, with highs rising from the 50s on Thursday to the 60s on Friday to the 70s starting Saturday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for rain, mainly before 1 p.m., totaling less than a tenth of an inch, with a high near 56, and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 46, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 65 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

There is a 60% chance for showers Friday night, 80% Saturday, and 20% Saturday night, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch Friday night, though more could fall in any storms that may develop, and a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday.

The high Saturday should be near 71, sandwiched by lows around 55 both nights.

The Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather to follow, with skies over Madison mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 73, 72, 76 and 77, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 51, 52, 57.