Another gloomy day, before sun finally returns for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will suffer through another gloomy day Tuesday, before the sun finally returns Wednesday and temperatures begin rising from the 60s to the 70s to possibly even cracking 80, according to forecasters.

Several rivers across east central and southeast Wisconsin will remain above flood stage through mid-week, including the Sheboygan, Fox, Root and Milwaukee, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for areas of drizzle, patchy fog before noon, otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 57 and northeast winds around 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 50, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68 and east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 50, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 20% Friday night, 50% Saturday through Sunday night, and 60% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 74, 77, 81 and 79, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 56, 59, 62 and 64.