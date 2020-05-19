Another gloomy day, before sun finally returns for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will suffer through another gloomy day Tuesday, before the sun finally returns Wednesday and temperatures begin rising from the 60s to the 70s to possibly even cracking 80, according to forecasters.
Several rivers across east central and southeast Wisconsin will remain above flood stage through mid-week, including the Sheboygan, Fox, Root and Milwaukee, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for areas of drizzle, patchy fog before noon, otherwise cloudy skies, a high near 57 and northeast winds around 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 50, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68 and east winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 50, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 20% Friday night, 50% Saturday through Sunday night, and 60% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 74, 77, 81 and 79, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 56, 59, 62 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated sprinkles Tuesday morning, sunshine returning Wednesday, an isolated storm possible Saturday, and a few storms possible Sunday and Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Memorial Day should be near 64, 70, 72, 73, 76, 79 and 78, and overnight lows around 50, 48, 53, 57, 59, 60 and 58.
Monday’s high in Madison was 55 at 1:19 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 18, set in 1934.
Monday’s low in Madison was 50 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 28 for May 18, set in 2002.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.16 inches, 1.2 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 8.67 inches, 1.11 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 11.35 inches, 1.11 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 18 is 2.09 inches in 2000.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
There has never been snow on May 18 in Madison.