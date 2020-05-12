Another frosty night to follow sunny, cool Tuesday before warm-up hits southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Another frosty night will follow a sunny and cool Tuesday, before a warm-up hits southern Wisconsin with highs reaching the 60s on Wednesday and 70s starting Thursday, according to forecasters.
There were frost advisories and freeze warnings for all of south-central, southeastern and east-central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Officially, it was 32 at the Dane County Regional Airport at 5:53 a.m. on Tuesday.
More frost is possible overnight, with lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s, the National Weather Service said.
The warmer weather will bring chances for thunderstorms at times Wednesday night through Thursday evening, and again over the weekend, the Weather Service said.
The rain will be welcome as elevated fire conditions continue through Wednesday, especially in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up, the state Department of Natural Resources warned in a statement.
Certain areas of the state are of particular concern, including sandy soil, pine areas and the areas in Langlade and Oconto counties where the blowdown took place last July, leaving an abundance of fuel for a wildfire.
The DNR said it responded to 16 fires over the weekend, all of which were contained due to rapid fire suppression efforts. The leading causes of these fires were equipment, debris burning and improper ash disposal, and the DNR continues to request no outdoor burning not dumping hot ashes from woodstoves in the grass or wooded areas.
Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas.
Fires should be reported by dialing 911 immediately, the DNR said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 53 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 35, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 4 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 61 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or storms are 100%. Wednesday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 70% Thursday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 40% Thursday night; 30% Friday night; 50% Saturday; 60% Saturday night; 40% Sunday; and 20% Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 70, 71, 71, 71, 70 and 74, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 51, 51, 49, 53 and 50.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers developing late on Wednesday; scattered showers Wednesday evening and night; showers and thundershowers Thursday, especially in the morning; possible showers and storms Saturday later in the day and at night; and a chance for showers Sunday, mainly in the morning.
Tsaparis said highs in Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 58, 62, 70, 71, 71, 70 and 71, and overnight lows around 37, 51, 51, 48, 52, 46 and 48.
Monday’s high in Madison was 53 at 4:21 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 85 for May 11, 1922, 1991 and 2011.
Monday’s low in Madison was 34 at 5:52 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 5 degrees above the record low of 29 for May 11, set in 1990.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.39 inches, 0.81 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.9 inches, 0.9 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.58 inches, 0.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 11 is 1.6 inches in 1912.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s May total stayed at a trace, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 11 is 0.7 inches in 1966.
