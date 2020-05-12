Another frosty night to follow sunny, cool Tuesday before warm-up hits southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another frosty night will follow a sunny and cool Tuesday, before a warm-up hits southern Wisconsin with highs reaching the 60s on Wednesday and 70s starting Thursday, according to forecasters.

There were frost advisories and freeze warnings for all of south-central, southeastern and east-central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Officially, it was 32 at the Dane County Regional Airport at 5:53 a.m. on Tuesday.

More frost is possible overnight, with lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s, the National Weather Service said.

The warmer weather will bring chances for thunderstorms at times Wednesday night through Thursday evening, and again over the weekend, the Weather Service said.

The rain will be welcome as elevated fire conditions continue through Wednesday, especially in northern Wisconsin, where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up, the state Department of Natural Resources warned in a statement.

Certain areas of the state are of particular concern, including sandy soil, pine areas and the areas in Langlade and Oconto counties where the blowdown took place last July, leaving an abundance of fuel for a wildfire.