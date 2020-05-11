Another frosty night ahead before warming trend kicks in for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another frosty night is ahead for southern Wisconsin, before a warming trend kicks in with highs in the 60s and 70s starting Wednesday, according to forecasters.

The area saw snowflakes on Mother’s Day and some patchy frost early Monday morning, with the Dane County Regional Airport reporting it was 34 at 5:53 a.m.

With the warmer weather, there will be chances for thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night, and again over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

After the chilly air sweeps through the Midwest and Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, a transition to a new weather pattern will moderate temperatures starting the middle of the week, AccuWeather said.

"After being well below normal on Mother's Day weekend, temperatures will spike to above-normal levels by the end of the week in the East," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.