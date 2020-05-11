Another frosty night ahead before warming trend kicks in for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Another frosty night is ahead for southern Wisconsin, before a warming trend kicks in with highs in the 60s and 70s starting Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The area saw snowflakes on Mother’s Day and some patchy frost early Monday morning, with the Dane County Regional Airport reporting it was 34 at 5:53 a.m.
With the warmer weather, there will be chances for thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night, and again over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
After the chilly air sweeps through the Midwest and Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, a transition to a new weather pattern will moderate temperatures starting the middle of the week, AccuWeather said.
"After being well below normal on Mother's Day weekend, temperatures will spike to above-normal levels by the end of the week in the East," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
More stormy weather is expected to hit the Great Lakes during the second half of May, likely leading to high and low temperatures through the end of the month. However, early indications suggest that the wintry chill that started off May will not return, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 53 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 33 with areas of frost after 4 a.m., Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 58 and northwest winds developing around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 39, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20 percent chance for showers after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 62 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 90% Wednesday night and 60% Thursday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch both periods; 40% Thursday night; 20% Friday; 50% percent Friday night through Saturday night; and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 71, 70, 67 and 70, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 53, 52, 50 and 53.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated sprinkles possible Monday, patchy frost overnight, showers developing Wednesday evening and night, showers and thundershowers Thursday, possible scattered showers Friday night, Saturday morning and Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 50, 58, 61, 68, 70, 66 and 69, and overnight lows around 33,38, 50, 51, 48, 49 and 48.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 53 at 1:53 a.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 87 for May 10, set in 1993.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 44 at 5:06 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 24 for May 7, set in 1989.
Officially, 0.39 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.39 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 5.9 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 8.58 inches, 0.79 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 10 is 1.6 inches in 1872.
There was a trace of snow on Sunday, putting Madison’s May total at a trace, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 10 is 3 inches in 1990, which was the latest significant snowfall in Madison history.
