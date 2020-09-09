Another cold, rainy day for southern Wisconsin, warmer weekend ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday will be another cold, rainy day for southern Wisconsin, but highs finally will get out of the 50s on Friday and crack 70 on Saturday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, a high near 55 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for showers, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and a low around 48.

Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 46, Friday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night; 70% Saturday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; and 30% Saturday night before dry and sunny weather returns.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 71, 72, 71 and 74, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 55, 56, 49 and 50.