Cold weather continues to keep Madison in the freezer this week, with temperatures not expected to warm up until Friday.
Forecasts are looking at highs in the low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then a little bump to 35 on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said we could see some light freezing drizzle Tuesday evening over parts of south-central and east-central Wisconsin, mainly north of Madison to Milwaukee.
"The freezing drizzle may cause slippery spots on untreated roads and walks," the Weather Service said.
Other than that bit of precipitation, conditions should be dry through Thanksgiving, making for good driving.
The state highway travel map for Tuesday shows good driving conditions through the state.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said clouds moving in on Friday could produce a few afternoon rain showers and light rain Friday night, with the high reaching 44.
Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, with light rain in the morning and a high of 44.
We could see a rain/snow mix on Sunday with a high of 39, then a chance for snow on Monday with a high of 34.
No snow accumulations are in the forecast as of Tuesday.
Borremans said it should be mostly cloudy with a high of 30 and a few light snow showers next Tuesday.
Monday's high of 31 was 11 degrees below normal and 39 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 19, set in 1930.
The low of 23 was 4 degrees below normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 3 for the date, set in 1914.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.50 inches, 0.03 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 19 was 1.38 inches in 1934.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.32 inches of precipitation, 5.26 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.35 inches of precipitation, 16.47 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 19 was 3.2 inches in 1921.