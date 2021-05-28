Another cold day Friday, frost possible overnight, cool but nice holiday weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Highs Friday again will be around normal lows for southern Wisconsin, and areas north and west of Madison are likely to see frost overnight, according to forecasters.
Plenty of sunshine should return for the holiday weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain below normal.
The storm system responsible for the cold weather and rain Thursday into Friday also brought high winds that closed the Merrimac Ferry and produced life-threatening waves and currents for Lake Michigan beaches from Sheboygan to Kenosha. A beach hazard statement remains in effect through mid-day Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
The high in Madison on Thursday was just 51, which is the normal low for May 27. And that high came at 12:24 a.m., with temperatures dropping all day to a low of 39 at 8:50 p.m.
The good news is that 0.59 inches of precipitation fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.17 inches, 1.33 inches below normal.
On Friday in Madison, there’s a 50% chance for showers, with continued cloudy skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds a 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph making for another miserable day, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, the low should fall to around 34, with the Weather Service putting the chance for frost in Madison at 28%. There are much higher chances to the north and west, including 46% at Mineral Point and 69% at Wisconsin Dells and Portage.
Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 64 and north winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 40, Sunday should be partly sunny, with a high near 67 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and or storms return at 30% Monday and Monday night, and 30% again Wednesday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70, 75, 74 and 77, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 49, 51, 55 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty light rain Friday, patchy frost overnight, isolated showers possible later on Memorial Day into the night, an isolated shower possible late on Tuesday, and a chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 50, 66, 71, 71, 75, 75 and 76, and overnight lows around 34, 40, 48, 50, 53 and 54.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 51 at 12:24 a.m., 22 degrees above the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 95 for May 27, set in 2018.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 8:50 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal low and 8 degrees above the record low of 31 for May 27 set in 1971.
Officially, 0.59 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.17 inches, 1.33 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 5.02 inches, 4.52 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 7.15 inches.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 27 is 1.46 inches in 2014.