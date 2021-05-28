Another cold day Friday, frost possible overnight, cool but nice holiday weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin

Highs Friday again will be around normal lows for southern Wisconsin, and areas north and west of Madison are likely to see frost overnight, according to forecasters.

Plenty of sunshine should return for the holiday weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain below normal.

The storm system responsible for the cold weather and rain Thursday into Friday also brought high winds that closed the Merrimac Ferry and produced life-threatening waves and currents for Lake Michigan beaches from Sheboygan to Kenosha. A beach hazard statement remains in effect through mid-day Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The high in Madison on Thursday was just 51, which is the normal low for May 27. And that high came at 12:24 a.m., with temperatures dropping all day to a low of 39 at 8:50 p.m.

The good news is that 0.59 inches of precipitation fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.17 inches, 1.33 inches below normal.

On Friday in Madison, there’s a 50% chance for showers, with continued cloudy skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds a 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph making for another miserable day, the Weather Service said.