Enjoy the relative warmth in Wisconsin the next three days, because we're in for another frigid stretch of weather starting Sunday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting below zero low temperatures in south-central Wisconsin starting Sunday night, with highs in the single digits or low teens, and wind chills dropping to 30 below at times.
The frigid cold is expected to continue through Tuesday, before temperatures rebound on Wednesday, not back to the normal mid-30s for the high but at least to the low 20s.
Madison is getting a taste of the Arctic Thursday morning with the temperature dropping to zero at 4 a.m., but it's much colder in northern Wisconsin, where it was 20 below at 7:30 a.m. in Eagle River.
Thursday's high in Madison should reach 21 under mostly cloudy skies.
We could see a little snow on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and night, but less than an inch of snow is forecast. The high should top out at 27.
Saturday looks to be nice, with sun and 26, then the Arctic blast moves in Sunday, with sun and a high near 10.
Sunday night's low could drop to 11 below, which would be a record in Madison, since the March 4 low temperature mark currently sits at 9 below, set in 1884.
The frigid weather continues on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 6 and 13 forecast, under sunny skies both days.
Wednesday should be a nice day with sun and 21.
The high on Wednesday was 19, 16 degrees below normal and 39 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 27, set in 1976.
The low of 3 was 16 degrees below normal and 16 degrees above the record low of 13 below for the date, set in 1994.
A scant .02 inch of precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, putting the February total at 2.94 inches, 1.55 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 27 was 1.61 inches in 1948.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 7.60 inches of precipitation, 3.24 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 5.50 inches of precipitation, 2.88 inches above normal.
The precipitation fell as 0.1 inches of snow on Wednesday, bringing the February snowfall total up to 22.5 inches, 12.2 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 27 was 7.1 inches in 1890.
For the winter, Madison has received 48.1 inches of snow, 11.4 inches above normal, and 51.5 inches in the snow season, 10.7 inches above normal.