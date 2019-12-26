Another big snowstorm predicted to hammer areas north and west of southern Wisconsin

Madison’s record for Dec. 26 is 50, set in 1936. Milwaukee’s record of 51, set in 1936 and 2008, was broken with a high of 52 early Thursday.

Areas north of Madison were under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m., particularly from the Wisconsin Dells to Fond du Lac to Sheboygan.

After an overnight low around 29, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Friday night in the form of snow and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then rain and snow from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m.; 90 percent Saturday for rain, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 100% Saturday night for rain, with possible totals for a half to three-quarters of an inch; 60% Sunday for rain, with less than a tenth of an inch possible; 50% Sunday night in the form of rain before midnight, rain and snow from midnight to 4 a.m., then show after 4 a.m.; and 20% Monday for snow, before the weather quiets down again.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 50, 51 falling to 43, 33, 30 and 38, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 29, 46, 28, 22 and 21.