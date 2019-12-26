Another big snowstorm predicted to hammer areas north and west of southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Another big snowstorm is predicted to hammer areas north and west of south-central Wisconsin this weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.
In portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan where there still is snow on the ground, the system could bring the threat for flooding, with warmer temperatures and rain on Saturday and Sunday, AccuWeather said.
The storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow and blizzard conditions over portions of the Plains. It will start hitting later Friday after bringing snow to the Southern California mountains, then drought-busting rain across the southern Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley.
The worst-hit areas for snow and wind will be portions of Nebraska, the eastern Dakotas and extreme western Minnesota, AccuWeather said.
The system will gradually shift over the western Great Lakes by Monday, with colder air moving in and rain transitioning to snow, though no accumulation is expected for southern Wisconsin.
After Madison saw a high of 55 to miss the record for Christmas by just a degree, temperatures still were in the upper 40s around daybreak Thursday, though they were expected to fall to around 42 by 5 p.m. under partly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.
Madison’s record for Dec. 26 is 50, set in 1936. Milwaukee’s record of 51, set in 1936 and 2008, was broken with a high of 52 early Thursday.
Areas north of Madison were under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m., particularly from the Wisconsin Dells to Fond du Lac to Sheboygan.
After an overnight low around 29, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Friday night in the form of snow and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then rain and snow from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m.; 90 percent Saturday for rain, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 100% Saturday night for rain, with possible totals for a half to three-quarters of an inch; 60% Sunday for rain, with less than a tenth of an inch possible; 50% Sunday night in the form of rain before midnight, rain and snow from midnight to 4 a.m., then show after 4 a.m.; and 20% Monday for snow, before the weather quiets down again.
You have free articles remaining.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 50, 51 falling to 43, 33, 30 and 38, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 29, 46, 28, 22 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts rain Saturday; light rain, mainly in the morning on Sunday; light snow, mainly north of Madison on Monday; and a chance of light rain and snow late Wednesday; with highs ranging from 31 to 55 and lows from 22 to 40.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 55 at 2:12 p.m., 27 degrees above the normal high and 1 degree below the record high of 56 for Dec. 25, set in 1982.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 5:43 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 51 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 25, set in 2000.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.39 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 10.73 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 25 is 0.67 inches, set in 1876.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 10.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 1.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 25 is 4.8 inches, set in 1950.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011