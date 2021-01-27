Another big snowstorm could take aim at Wisconsin this weekend

Next 12 Hours
A powerful system delivering a potentially historic stretch of rain and snow this week could break California’s drought while causing flooding and mudslides and snarling travel.
And when it moves out of the western U.S., the system could bring another big snowstorm to Wisconsin this weekend, though exactly where in the Midwest it hits is uncertain at this point, the National Weather Service said.
The weekend storm could impact areas in Nebraska and Iowa that saw 12 to 15 inches of snow in the powerful system that exited Wisconsin on Tuesday, officially leaving 5.1 inches in Madison and more in many areas, the Associated Press reported.
As the storm advances east, it will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and, upon colliding with cold air in place, most likely set up a swath of snow and ice that may extend for hundreds of miles along parts of the Interstate 70, 80 and 90 corridors, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 20 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 10, the Weather Service said.
A snow emergency will be in effect again overnight Wednesday into Thursday for Madison. Everyone who parks a vehicle on the street, including residents in the Snow Emergency Zone, must follow alternate side parking regulations. More information about winter plowing and parking can be found on the city’s website.
Madison still has not officially had a below zero reading this fall and winter, with the lowest low being zero on Saturday.
But the overnight low should be around 2 below, before mostly sunny skies push Thursday’s high near 20, with northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 7, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, with a high near 25 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow return at 30% Saturday after 1 p.m., 50% Saturday night and Sunday, and 30% Sunday night, mainly before 7 p.m.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 30, 30, 30 and 30, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 20, 26, 20 and 13.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts snow possible from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 19, 19, 23, 28, 28, 27 and 30, and overnight lows around 1 below, 5, 15, 23, 17 and 13.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 25 at 2:47 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 56 for Jan. 26, set in 1944.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 7 at 10:55 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Jan. 26, set in 2019.
Officially, 0.24 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.85 inches, 0.18 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.98 inches, 0.79 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 26 is 1.15 inches, set in 1974.
Officially, 4.8 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 12.6 inches, 1.8 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 26.1 inches, 1.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 28.4 inches, matching the normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 26 is 12.6 inches, set in 1996.
Madison’s official snow depth is 9 inches.
