Another big snowstorm could take aim at Wisconsin this weekend

A powerful system delivering a potentially historic stretch of rain and snow this week could break California’s drought while causing flooding and mudslides and snarling travel.

And when it moves out of the western U.S., the system could bring another big snowstorm to Wisconsin this weekend, though exactly where in the Midwest it hits is uncertain at this point, the National Weather Service said.

The weekend storm could impact areas in Nebraska and Iowa that saw 12 to 15 inches of snow in the powerful system that exited Wisconsin on Tuesday, officially leaving 5.1 inches in Madison and more in many areas, the Associated Press reported.

As the storm advances east, it will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and, upon colliding with cold air in place, most likely set up a swath of snow and ice that may extend for hundreds of miles along parts of the Interstate 70, 80 and 90 corridors, AccuWeather said.