The second major snowstorm in less than a week is expected to hit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday into Wednesday, with Madison right in the path of the heaviest snow.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch early Monday morning for a dozen counties in south-central, southeast and east-central Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Madison could see up to 7 inches of heavy snow, with like amounts in other areas of south-central and east-central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin was expected to get slightly less snow as some rain is forecast to mix in.
Counties under the winter storm watch include Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Dodge, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Washington, Ozaukee and Lafayette.
Not included in the watch at this time are Green, Rock, Jefferson and Walworth counties.
Also under a winter storm watch are the counties of La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Crawford, Richland, Vernon and Grant, with up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast.
The storm is producing plenty of snow in the Rockies on Monday, and should move into the Plains later in the day and into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday.
To the south, rain is expected, so there could be a band of freezing rain between the snow and rain which could also affect travel.
Before the snow comes, Madison is dealing with the coldest temperatures so far this winter.
Temperatures got down to 13 below at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday morning, with wind chills dropping to 25 below.
The high is expected to climb to 15 on Monday, but wind chills will stay in the 5 below to 15 below range.
Sunshine should brighten Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but clouds move in Monday night and stay through the better part of the week.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 27, with snow developing in the morning, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
The snow should continue into Tuesday night and end early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's high should hit 22, then colder air moves in once again.
The Weather Service is looking at a high near 19 on Thursday, but only 3 on Friday and 10 on Saturday.
Lows are expected to drop to below zero early Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
The sun returns on Friday and sticks around through the weekend, with just a slight chance of snow on Sunday and a high of 10.
Borremans said we could see more snow next Monday with a high of 18.
Sunday's high of 8 was 18 degrees below normal and 45 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.
The low of 12 below was 23 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 27 below for the date, set in 1994.
No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.54 inches, 0.74 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 20 was 1.11 inches, which came down as the record snowfall of 9.4 inches for the date.
In the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.64 inches of precipitation, 1.10 inches above normal.
The January snowfall total stayed at 4.9 inches, 3.4 inches below normal.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 10.8 inches of snow, 11.0 inches below normal, and 14.2 inches for the snow season, 11.7 inches below normal.