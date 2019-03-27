It shouldn't be enough to grab the shovels for, but Madison could see up to an inch of snow late Friday night.

The National Weather Service upped its prediction from earlier Wednesday of a half-inch of snow to an inch in the afternoon forecast, with the snow coupled with rain earlier on Friday.

The sunshine on Wednesday will be replaced by partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will start coming down from the very mild upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday to the low 50s on Thursday.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., low around 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 53.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 32.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m., high near 47.

Friday night: A 70 percent chance of precipitation, rain likely before 11 p.m., rain and snow afterward, low around 31. Up to an inch of snow is possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers, high near 41.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, high near 49.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 33.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 52.