You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alliant Energy reports over 20,000 Wisconsin residents without power
top story

Alliant Energy reports over 20,000 Wisconsin residents without power

{{featured_button_text}}
Alliant Energy Center Coliseum (copy)
MICHELLE STOCKER, THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Alliant Energy reported thousands of customers across Wisconsin were without power Tuesday night as severe weather hit much of the state. 

Over 23,000 residents were without power and some 350 power outages were reported in the state overall as of 10:28 p.m. 

Dane and all surrounding counties are included in the list of counties under a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Almost 2,000 Dane County residents were without power, while over 7,000 people were without power in Columbia County and almost 3,000 in Sauk County.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics