With well more than 3 inches of snow having fallen in the snowstorm the started Thursday afternoon, all Madison streets will be plowed Friday, the city said.

Streets Division crews worked on city salt routes from the start of the storm, but there will be slippery areas and residential streets are snow-covered.

The general plowing will begin at 7 a.m., with about 150 city and private contractor vehicles working. A citywide plowing takes 12 to 14 hours to complete.

The city asks that residents avoid parking on the street if possible.

Trash and recycling collection will occur as scheduled for Friday, but Madison’s drop-off sites are closed Friday so personnel can work on snowplowing. Trash and recycling carts put out for collection should be in a driveway apron or cleared area of a terrace, not the street, where the carts obstruct snowplowing.

No snow emergency has been declared.

