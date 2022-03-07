All Madison streets to be plowed, but no snow emergency overnight

All Madison streets will be plowed after Monday’s snowstorm, but no snow emergency will be declared for overnight, the city said.

City-wide plowing operations will begin at about 11 a.m., as the snow winds down, with a winter weather advisory official ending at noon. About 150 vehicles will take part in the plowing, which can take 12 to 14 hours to complete.

The storm is expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of snow across southern Wisconsin, with a few locations reaching 6 inches, the National Weather Service said.

While no snow emergency will be declared, the city asked residents to remove vehicles, trailers, and other obstructions from streets and choose off-street parking through Monday and overnight.

Those who have Tuesday trash and recycling collection are asked to keep their trash and recycling carts out of the street and on the terrace or a driveway.

Once the plowing is complete, which is anticipated to be around midnight, a new deployment of trucks will plow areas that were blocked during the day, and sand where necessary. Cleanup from the snow will likely last into Tuesday, although highs predicted around 40 on Tuesday will provide some melting.

