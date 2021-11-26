Alberta Clipper to deliver snow north and east of Madison area on Saturday

Next 12 Hours
An Alberta Clipper will deliver snow north and east of the Madison area on Saturday, but south-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow, according to forecasters.
Stormy weather will begin to develop Friday night as the Alberta clipper dives out of Canada and reaches the northern U.S., spreading a stripe of snow from Minnesota to Illinois during the day, though highs in the upper 30s may cause snow to struggle to accumulate in any significant fashion, AccuWeather reported.
Light accumulations are possible to the northeast of the Madison area, with the heaviest totals in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and then northern Michigan, according to AccuWeather.
The National Weather Service said the probability of at least a trace of accumulation on Saturday is just 4% in Dodgeville, 22% in Madison, 33% in Waukesha, 42% in Milwaukee, 69% in Sheboygan, and 72% in Fond du Lac.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 32 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 23, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after 9 a.m., mixing with rain after 10 a.m., cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 27, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service predicts a warming trend next week with no chance for precipitation.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday through Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 43, 42, 42 and 48, and lows Sunday night thought Wednesday night around 25, 28, 26 and 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel forecasts for Madison possible mixed showers/light snow, possible flurries Monday, and milder temperatures next week.
Noel said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 32, 39, 35, 40, 42, 43 and 47, and overnight lows around 22, 28, 25, 25, 28 and 29.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 12:25 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 62 for Nov. 25, set in 1908.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 16 at 11:59 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 8 below for Nov. 25, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.36 inches, 1.52 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.54 inches of precipitation, 3.54 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.03 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 25 is 0.9 inches in 1952.
Officially, 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, giving Madison a November total of 0.6 inches, 1.4 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 0.6 inches, 2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 25 is 3 inches in 1987.
