After winter in fall, southern Wisconsin seeing fall in winter as extraordinary warm stretch to extend through week

After seeing winter-like weather during fall, southern Wisconsin is seeing fall-like weather in winter as an extraordinary warm stretch is predicted to continue into through Christmas and into the weekend.

Highs are expected in the upper 40s to near 50 for the Madison area through Thursday, and will stay well above freezing into the weekend, according to forecasters.

Madison set several snowfall records in October, including 8.1 inches for the month, and saw temperatures averaging 6.7 degrees below normal for the last 10 days of the month, the National Weather Service reported.

November then delivered a brutal stretch of cold early in the month for Madison, and heavy snow in multiple storms in northern Wisconsin as Madison ended the month with 7.6 inches of snow, 4 inches above normal. That gave the city a meteorological fall (September through November) total of 15.7 inches, 11.6 inches above normal.

But just half an inch of snow has fallen in December in Madison, 9.2 inches below normal for the first 22 days of the month.

And the first full day of calendar winter saw a high of 53 in Madison, just a degree shy of the record for Dec. 22 set in 1875.