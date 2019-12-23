After winter in fall, southern Wisconsin seeing fall in winter as extraordinary warm stretch to extend through week

Next 12 Hours
After seeing winter-like weather during fall, southern Wisconsin is seeing fall-like weather in winter as an extraordinary warm stretch is predicted to continue into through Christmas and into the weekend.
Highs are expected in the upper 40s to near 50 for the Madison area through Thursday, and will stay well above freezing into the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison set several snowfall records in October, including 8.1 inches for the month, and saw temperatures averaging 6.7 degrees below normal for the last 10 days of the month, the National Weather Service reported.
November then delivered a brutal stretch of cold early in the month for Madison, and heavy snow in multiple storms in northern Wisconsin as Madison ended the month with 7.6 inches of snow, 4 inches above normal. That gave the city a meteorological fall (September through November) total of 15.7 inches, 11.6 inches above normal.
But just half an inch of snow has fallen in December in Madison, 9.2 inches below normal for the first 22 days of the month.
And the first full day of calendar winter saw a high of 53 in Madison, just a degree shy of the record for Dec. 22 set in 1875.
While the records for Madison for Dec. 23-25 of 58, 60 and 56 look safe, the record of 50 for Dec. 26 may be threatened, according to the Weather Service.
And it will be warm and dry, with the next chances for precipitation being a 30% chance for rain and snow and then snow overnight Friday into Saturday, a 40% chance for rain and snow Saturday and Saturday night, and a 30% chance for rain and snow Sunday.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 48 and southwest winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 31, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 48 and southeast winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
After a low around 37 on Christmas Eve, look for mostly cloudy skies on Christmas, with a high near 49 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, and partly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs near 50, 42, 40 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 40, 35, 31 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown also forecasts continued abnormally warm weather, with no chances for precipitation through the weekend, highs ranging from 37 to 48 and lows from 25 to 36.
Nationally, the extended stretch of dry and relatively warm conditions will continue across much of the Plains and Midwest through Christmas, AccuWeather said.
The current U.S. snow depth map shows much of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan hanging on to 3 or more inches of snow.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 53 at 2:40 p.m., 25 degrees below the normal high and 1 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 22, set in 1875.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 3:47 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 22, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.25 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 10.87 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 22 is 1.18 inches, set in 1869.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 9.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 2.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 22 is 5.9 inches, set in 2013.