After wild Tuesday, quiet weather takes hold for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After wild weather that included softball-size hail hammered Wisconsin on Tuesday, quiet weather is taking over, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, according to forecasters.
The softball-size hail fell just outside Appleton, baseball-size hail fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties, and pea-size hail hit Dane County on Tuesday, as a line of fierce storms also brought heavy rain and wind to Wisconsin Tuesday.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 73 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After an overnight low around 54, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 50, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 79 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Sunday through Monday, and 30% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 86, 75, 82 and 85, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 61, 61, 57 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated spotty showers later on Wednesday, isolated showers possible Sunday, possible showers Sunday night, possible isolated showers and storms Monday, and possible showers and storms possible Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 73, 73, 80, 85, 76, 78, and 85, and overnight lows around 52, 50, 63, 58, 58 and 62.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 79 at 2:44 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 7, set in 1939.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 59 at 12:16 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 7, set in 1986.
Officially, 0.15 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.25 inches, 0.57 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 16.84 inches, 11.06 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 7 is 3.33 inches in 1941.