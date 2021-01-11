After warmup at mid-week, system could deliver snow, then much colder air for southern Wisconsin

A dip in the jet stream across the eastern half of the country is likely to hold for much of the third week of January, meaning cold air will remain in place and opportunities for snow will continue.

"The weather pattern setting up across the East suggests the potential for a big storm to develop in the Plains and potentially impact the mid-Atlantic or Northeast around Jan. 18 or 19," AccuWeather long-range expert Paul Pastelok said.

In Madison on Monday, look for scattered flurries before 11 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 31 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 25, Tuesday’s forecast features patchy fog between 9 a.m. and noon, otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 32 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 25, Wednesday should see mostly cloudy skies, a high near 36 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there is a 30% chance for precipitation from Thursday through Friday night in the form of snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m., snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain and snow after 2 p.m. on Thursday and into Thursday night and Friday night, mainly before 7 p.m.