After warmest day of year, southern Wisconsin heading into cold stretch with possible snowflakes

After enjoying the warmest day of the year, southern Wisconsin is heading into a cold stretch that could feature snowflakes, according to forecasters.

The high hit 75 in Madison on Tuesday, but highs will be back in the 40s starting Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of southern Wisconsin, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less.

Once the fog burns away, look for a high near 68, northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the morning and gusting as high as 25 mph, and a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers before 7 p.m. as the low falls to around 33.

Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain and snow showers after 1 p.m., increasing clouds, with a high near 40 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.