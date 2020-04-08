After warmest day of year, southern Wisconsin heading into cold stretch with possible snowflakes

Next 12 Hours
After enjoying the warmest day of the year, southern Wisconsin is heading into a cold stretch that could feature snowflakes, according to forecasters.
The high hit 75 in Madison on Tuesday, but highs will be back in the 40s starting Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of southern Wisconsin, with visibility down to a quarter-mile or less.
Once the fog burns away, look for a high near 68, northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the morning and gusting as high as 25 mph, and a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for showers before 7 p.m. as the low falls to around 33.
Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain and snow showers after 1 p.m., increasing clouds, with a high near 40 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for rain and snow showers Saturday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then rain after 9 a.m.; a 70% chance for rain Saturday night, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch; a 60% chance for rain Sunday and rain and snow Sunday night; a 30% chance for rain and snow Monday; a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday night; and a 30% chance for rain and snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday through Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 45, 48, 47, 40 and 39, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 29, 33, 39, 31 and 27.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 75 at 2:48 p.m., 21 degrees above the normal high and 7 degrees below the record high of 82 for April 7, set in 1871.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 49 at 2:57 a.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 49 degrees above the record low of zero for April 7, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.13 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.6 inches, 0.67 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 6.28 inches, 0.67 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 7 is 1.19 inches in 1907.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1 inch below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 5.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 4.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 7 is 4 inches in 1907.
