After taste of summer, a showery, cool weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin

After a week that saw the four warmest days of the year, a cool and showery weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Madison’s highs of 75, 76, 79 and 78 starting Sunday will be just a fond memory for the next week, which will feature plenty of rain and highs ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for showers are 60% Friday, 10% Friday night, 90% Saturday, 80% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday, before quiet weather takes over into the middle of next week.

Rain totals could reach less than a tenth of an inch on Friday, and a quarter- to half-inch both Saturday and Saturday night, the Weather Service said.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 56, 51, 58, 57, 49, 54 and 57, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 45, 43, 43, 37, 35 and 38.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered, lighter showers Friday; spotty, light rain tapering Friday evening; rain Saturday and Saturday night; a few showers Sunday; light rain Sunday night; and scattered, light rain Monday.