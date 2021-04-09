After taste of summer, a showery, cool weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a week that saw the four warmest days of the year, a cool and showery weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison’s highs of 75, 76, 79 and 78 starting Sunday will be just a fond memory for the next week, which will feature plenty of rain and highs ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for showers are 60% Friday, 10% Friday night, 90% Saturday, 80% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday, before quiet weather takes over into the middle of next week.
Rain totals could reach less than a tenth of an inch on Friday, and a quarter- to half-inch both Saturday and Saturday night, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 56, 51, 58, 57, 49, 54 and 57, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 45, 43, 43, 37, 35 and 38.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered, lighter showers Friday; spotty, light rain tapering Friday evening; rain Saturday and Saturday night; a few showers Sunday; light rain Sunday night; and scattered, light rain Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 55, 52, 54, 54, 46, 51 and 56, and overnight lows around 44, 44, 43, 36, 33 and 36.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 63 at 2:02 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 77 for April 8, set in 1971.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 46 at 10:43 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 9 for April 8, set in 1972.
Officially, 0.38 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.5 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 1.91 inches, 1.13 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 4.04 inches, 1.68 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 8 is 1.05 inches in 1999.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 6.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 8 is 1.8 inches in 2016.
