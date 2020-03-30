After stormy weekend featuring tornado near Potosi, quiet stretch ahead for southern Wisconsin

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm.

The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Thursday, 30% Thursday night and Friday, 50% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 59, 60, 52 and 53, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 36, 43, 36 and 35.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather to start the work week, a possible isolated late-day shower Wednesday, a few showers possible mainly late in the day Friday, possible showers Saturday morning, and rain possible Sunday evening and night.

Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 52, 46, 50, 56, 59, 51 and 55, and overnight lows around 29, 29, 36, 40, 36 and 33.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 49 at 4:14 a.m., the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 29, set in 1910 and 1986.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 39 at 9:44 a.m., 10 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 1 for March 29, set in 1887.