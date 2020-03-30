After stormy weekend featuring tornado near Potosi, quiet stretch ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a stormy weekend that featured a tornado hitting southwestern Wisconsin, quiet weather will start the work week across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Potosi, damaging barns and outbuildings but causing no injuries. The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes, traveling about 7 miles.
"Behind severe weather that erupted in the Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley on Saturday, cooler air is sweeping through these areas for the last days of the month," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
As is normal in spring, temperature fluctuations will be seen with higher temperatures for the latter half of the week.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 51 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 29, Tuesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 43 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 52 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Thursday, 30% Thursday night and Friday, 50% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 59, 60, 52 and 53, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 36, 43, 36 and 35.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather to start the work week, a possible isolated late-day shower Wednesday, a few showers possible mainly late in the day Friday, possible showers Saturday morning, and rain possible Sunday evening and night.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 52, 46, 50, 56, 59, 51 and 55, and overnight lows around 29, 29, 36, 40, 36 and 33.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 49 at 4:14 a.m., the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 29, set in 1910 and 1986.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 39 at 9:44 a.m., 10 degrees above normal and 38 degrees above the record low of 1 for March 29, set in 1887.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.47 inches, 1.46 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 6.15 inches, 1.46 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 29 is 1.07 inches in 1960.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 3.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 5.7 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 29 is 10.9 inches in 1972.
