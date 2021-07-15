After stormy Wednesday and overnight, beautiful stretch of weather ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a stormy Wednesday and overnight, a gloomy Thursday will give way to a beautiful stretch of weather for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures into next week, according to forecasters.
As forecasters were warning, southern Wisconsin was hit by rounds of storms Wednesday afternoon and then Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the second round more severe.
The counties of Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk were under a tornado watch from 6:15 p.m. to midnight, and a tornado warning was issued at 9:12 p.m. for a small area east of Wisconsin Dells that lasted until 9:45 p.m.
A storm that swept through eastern Baraboo closed the Sauk County Fair carnival for the night and downed trees into power lines and a home along Second Street.
Tom Thebault, general manager of the carnival company at the Sauk County Fair, said the storm came in too fast to evacuate fairgoers and staff.
“There was really no warning, not even on the apps that we use,” he said. “Rain yes. The winds that we had? No.”
Damaged joints, tents and lumber, flipped the duck pond and left the fairgrounds with large, deep puddles of standing water. Thebault said the company decided to refund everyone who had purchased wristbands for the night.
“We felt it was safest just to close for the evening and regroup for tomorrow,” he said.
At 608 Second St. in Baraboo, the residents were glad to be alive after a tree fell onto their home, crushing the roof and much of the second story.
Officials with the Baraboo Fire Department issued a warning just before 7 p.m. urging residents to stay in their homes over concerns about fallen power lines and requesting they not use chainsaws or other tools to cut fallen trees if there are power lines around them.
In Rock County, all lanes of Highway 59 both eastbound and westbound from Plumb Street to Rogers Street were closed due to downed power lines, the state Department of Transportation reported.
Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel, the Associated Press reported.
Meteorologists said thunderstorms produced more than 6 inches of rain near Manitowoc overnight Wednesday, while in Oshkosh some streets were flooded and impassable.
Valders Fire Rescue said the village was experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning with manhole covers popping up. “Please do not drive through any standing water and avoid the areas until the water recedes,” village leaders posted on the community's Facebook page.
We Energies reported several thousand customers were without power Thursday morning.
There were no reports of injuries or severe damage in Dane County.
Lingering rain and storms Thursday morning are expected to clear with the surface front by the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the north in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 61, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there are no chances for precipitation through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday through Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 81, 84, 87, 88 and 86, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 59, 60, 63, 66 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray shower possible Thursday, mainly south of Madison, and an isolated storm possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 77, 78, 81, 85, 86, 87 and 83, and overnight lows around 62, 60, 59, 61, 64 and 61.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 80 at 12:01 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 107 for July 14, set in 1936.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 66 at 4:11 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 45 for July 14, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.76 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.02 inches, 1.14 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 5.62 inches, 1.82 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 12.8 inches, 7.77 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 14 is 1.59 inches in 1893.