After stormy Wednesday and overnight, beautiful stretch of weather ahead for southern Wisconsin

After a stormy Wednesday and overnight, a gloomy Thursday will give way to a beautiful stretch of weather for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures into next week, according to forecasters.

As forecasters were warning, southern Wisconsin was hit by rounds of storms Wednesday afternoon and then Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the second round more severe.

The counties of Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk were under a tornado watch from 6:15 p.m. to midnight, and a tornado warning was issued at 9:12 p.m. for a small area east of Wisconsin Dells that lasted until 9:45 p.m.

A storm that swept through eastern Baraboo closed the Sauk County Fair carnival for the night and downed trees into power lines and a home along Second Street.

Tom Thebault, general manager of the carnival company at the Sauk County Fair, said the storm came in too fast to evacuate fairgoers and staff.

“There was really no warning, not even on the apps that we use,” he said. “Rain yes. The winds that we had? No.”