After stormy stretch, mostly quiet week ahead for southern Wisconsin with warming trend

After a stormy stretch, southern Wisconsin will see mostly quiet weather for the next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 40s to mid-50s Wednesday through the weekend, according to forecasters.
Madison officially saw its first measurable snow of the season Sunday with 0.1 inches recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport, the National Weather Service reported.
But areas to the north and west have been hit much harder, with record-setting snow and cold, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 24, Tuesday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After an overnight low around 27, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 50 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s just a 20% chance for showers Thursday after 10 a.m. in an otherwise quiet stretch through Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 48, 47, 55 and 51, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 33, 29, 32 and 37.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts quiet weather through the weekend, with no chances for precipitation.
Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 38, 40, 50, 46, 49, 52 and 53, and overnight lows around 24, 27, 30, 28, 32 and 35.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 36 at 12:59 p.m., 19 degrees below the normal high and 42 degrees below the record high of 78 for Oct. 25, set in 1989.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 12 for Oct. 25, set in 1887.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s October total to 3.38 inches, 1.46 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 6.79 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 1.74 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 35.94 inches of precipitation, 6.07 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 25 is 0.86 inches in 1932.
Officially, 0.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, the first measurable snow of this snow season (since July 1) and 0.2 inches below normal for October, meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season.
The record snow for Oct. 25 was the inch that fell in 1898.
