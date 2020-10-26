After stormy stretch, mostly quiet week ahead for southern Wisconsin with warming trend

After a stormy stretch, southern Wisconsin will see mostly quiet weather for the next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 40s to mid-50s Wednesday through the weekend, according to forecasters.

Madison officially saw its first measurable snow of the season Sunday with 0.1 inches recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport, the National Weather Service reported.

But areas to the north and west have been hit much harder, with record-setting snow and cold, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and northwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 24, Tuesday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After an overnight low around 27, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 50 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s just a 20% chance for showers Thursday after 10 a.m. in an otherwise quiet stretch through Sunday.