After a stormy night that produced some uprooted trees, south-central Wisconsin is likely to see more thunderstorms at times through the rest of the work week, and some could be severe, according to forecasters.
Storms will be moving east and northeast through the area Tuesday morning, with some small hail, gusty winds to 40 miles per hour, and heavy rain possible with the strongest storms, the National Weather Service said.
Chances for more storms will be increasing mainly later Tuesday night, as a warm front moves into the region. Then more rounds of storms are likely across the area Wednesday into Thursday night, with the warm front in or near the area. Look for heavy rain at times, and strong to isolated severe storms are possible at times.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 70 percent for showers and storms, mainly before noon, with another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, and higher amounts in any storms that may develop. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 84 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The chance for showers and storms falls to 40 percent overnight, with a low around 68.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 70 percent for showers and storms, with another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, and higher amounts in any storms that may develop. Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 70 percent Wednesday night, with a half to three quarters of an inch of rain possible; 60 percent Thursday, with a quarter- to half-inch possible; 80 percent Thursday night, with three quarters to an inch possible; 60 percent Friday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible; and 20 percent Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday with highs near 81, 71, 75, 79 and 81, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 65, 64, 54, 61 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and thundershowers early Tuesday, more showers and storms developing Tuesday in the evening and night, scattered showers and Wednesday through Thursday, a few showers possible Saturday night, and isolated showers possible Sunday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 70 at 4:14 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 97 for Sept. 9, set in 1955.
Monday’s low in Madison was 57 at 5 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 8, set in 1975.
Officially, 0.35 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.72 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. The 2019 total rose to 30.31 inches, 4.47 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 9 is 2.45 inches in 1994.