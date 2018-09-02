After a break in the showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, more are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening, delivering more heavy rain to flood-ravaged southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
On Saturday, 0.12 inches of rain was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport and much more fell after midnight as strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin from southwest to northeast, the National Weather Service reported.
With the overnight rain, the flooding in the Isthmus on the east side of Madison where the Yahara River connects Lake Mendota to Lake Monona worsened, with a new closure added to the list at the city of Madison’s website: North First Street now is closed between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street.
The recommended alternative routes are inbound using Packers Avenue to eastbound Aberg Avenue to East Washington Avenue and outbound using East Washington Avenue to westbound Aberg Avenue to Packers Avenue. East Washington Avenue has a few inches of water on the outside lane, but all lanes are open.
And the Weather Service had more bad news beyond Sunday in its forecast: Chances for storms continue into Friday, with heavy rain and flash flooding possible.
The Weather Service warned that the heavy rain on Sunday — 1 to 2 inches are possible — could produce localized flash flooding, and the storms could feature damaging winds and large hail.
Record river flooding will continue until at least late in the week along the Baraboo River, while new flooding is expected to occur across the Rock River and Crawfish River basins, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Sunday, there’s a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 81 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch as the low falls to around 67.
The chances continue at 60 percent Monday and Monday night, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch during the day and a half to three-quarters of an inch at night. Look for a high near 76 and low around 68 under cloudy skies.
The Weather Service said the chances for showers and storms continue at 30 percent Tuesday; 40 percent Tuesday night; 60 percent Wednesday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 70 percent Wednesday night, with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch; 50 percent Thursday; 30 percent Thursday night; and 20 percent Friday and Friday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, and partly sunny Friday and Saturday, with highs near 81, 76, 69, 70 and 72, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 69, 60, 57 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms on Sunday, decreasing after midnight, a few showers and thundershowers Monday, isolated late-day storms Tuesday, showers and storms Wednesday into the night, a possible few showers and storms Thursday, showers and storms Friday, and afternoon showers and thundershowers next Sunday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be turning mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Labor Day, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy next Sunday, with highs near 82, 79, 86, 82, 70, 66, 71 and 70, and overnight lows around 69, 71, 72, 58, 54, 56, 56 and 67.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 79 at 3:54 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 99 for Sept. 1, set in 1953.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 68 at 7:55 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 1, set in 1967.
Officially, 0.12 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.12 inches. The 2018 total rose to 36.15 inches, 11.21 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 1 is 3.04 inches in 1937.