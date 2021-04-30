After seasonable Friday, heat is on for southern Wisconsin, then much-needed rain

After a seasonable Friday with highs in the low 60s on Friday for southern Wisconsin, the heat is on with highs soaring to the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, according to forecasters.

The good news is that a system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms later Sunday into Monday that will ease what has been a dry 2021: Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) is at 1.44 inches, 1.84 inches below normal, the meteorological spring (March through May) total is 2.85 inches, 2.63 inches above normal, and the 2021 total is 4.98 inches, 3.18 inches below normal.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 62 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 43, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 58, Sunday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and southwest winds around 10 mph.