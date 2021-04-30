After seasonable Friday, heat is on for southern Wisconsin, then much-needed rain

Next 12 Hours
After a seasonable Friday with highs in the low 60s on Friday for southern Wisconsin, the heat is on with highs soaring to the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
The good news is that a system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms later Sunday into Monday that will ease what has been a dry 2021: Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) is at 1.44 inches, 1.84 inches below normal, the meteorological spring (March through May) total is 2.85 inches, 2.63 inches above normal, and the 2021 total is 4.98 inches, 3.18 inches below normal.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 62 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 43, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 58, Sunday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 76 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 80% Sunday night and 60% Monday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch during both periods, the Weather Service said.
Chances for showers are 30% Monday night, 20% Tuesday, 20% Wednesday night, and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 64, 59, 61 and 61, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 55, 44, 40 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated showers later on Sunday, showers and storms developing Sunday night, scattered showers and storms Monday, and a chance of rain Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 62, 81, 77, 64, 61, 63 and 57, and overnight lows around 46, 59, 56, 43, 42 and 42.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 72 at 2:20 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 29, set in 1952.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 44 at 11:53 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 19, set in 1977.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.44 inches, 1.84 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 2.63 inches above normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 3.18 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 29 is 1.74 inches in 1984.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.5 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 29 is 1 inch in 1996.