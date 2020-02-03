After record warmth of Groundhog Day for southern Wisconsin, signs that polar vortex could make a return later in February

Sunday was the warmest groundhog day ever across southern Wisconsin, with record highs set in Madison at 51 and Milwaukee at 56.

And while the coming week looks to remain warmer than normal, there are signs that polar vortex-influenced cold could make a return later in February, according to forecasters.

Colder air that is expected to slice into the region during the first part of next week may be a sign of even more brutal Arctic air later in the month, AccuWeather said.

"We are anticipating that a strong push of Arctic air will take place into the U.S. during the second and third week of February in response to a displacement or weakening of the polar vortex during the first week of February," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "No matter what, we do not see a six- to eight-week outbreak of Arctic air, which is usually what happens with a polar vortex shift, but rather seven- to 14-day cold episodes or shorter.”

A strong polar vortex keeps brutally cold air bottled up in the Arctic, but when it weakens and/or shifts, the frigid air can escape and impact the U.S., as it did in record fashion last winter.