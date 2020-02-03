After record warmth of Groundhog Day for southern Wisconsin, signs that polar vortex could make a return later in February

Next 12 Hours
Sunday was the warmest groundhog day ever across southern Wisconsin, with record highs set in Madison at 51 and Milwaukee at 56.
And while the coming week looks to remain warmer than normal, there are signs that polar vortex-influenced cold could make a return later in February, according to forecasters.
Colder air that is expected to slice into the region during the first part of next week may be a sign of even more brutal Arctic air later in the month, AccuWeather said.
"We are anticipating that a strong push of Arctic air will take place into the U.S. during the second and third week of February in response to a displacement or weakening of the polar vortex during the first week of February," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "No matter what, we do not see a six- to eight-week outbreak of Arctic air, which is usually what happens with a polar vortex shift, but rather seven- to 14-day cold episodes or shorter.”
A strong polar vortex keeps brutally cold air bottled up in the Arctic, but when it weakens and/or shifts, the frigid air can escape and impact the U.S., as it did in record fashion last winter.
The polar vortex has been absent from the U.S. for most of this winter, which led to a very warm January and start to February. The last significant polar vortex shift was during mid- to late-November.
The spread of colder air into the region could set up an active storm track as February progresses, AccuWeather said.
There is a small chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation Monday night over a portion of southern Wisconsin, mainly along and south of a line from Lone Rock to Port Washington, including Madison and Milwaukee, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 38 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow before 10 p.m., then freezing drizzle though midnight, as the low falls to around 25.
Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 14, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 28 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow Wednesday night, mainly after midnight, and Thursday, mainly before noon; a 20% chance for snow Thursday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 31, 32, 31 and 35, and low Wednesday night through Saturday night around 18, 19, 19 and 21.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 51 at 1:01 p.m., 23 degrees above the normal high and breaking the prior record of 47 for Feb. 2, set in 1987.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 30 at 11:59 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal low and 58 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 2, set in 1959.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.08 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.21 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.43 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 2 is 1.48 inches in 1983.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 0.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 5.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 2 is 6.6 inches in 1983.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
Photos: Remembering the monster blizzard of 1947 in Madison