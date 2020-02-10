After record snow, quiet weather with a nasty cold snap moves in for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After record-setting snow on Sunday, quiet weather with a nasty cold snap will be on tap this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The 6 inches of snow that fell in Madison on Sunday set a record for Feb. 9, with even more falling to the north, including 9.4 inches in Wisconsin Dells, the National Weather Service said.
The snow led to Madison declaring a snow emergency until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The Weather Service said Sunday’s storm has both Madison and Milwaukee ahead of normal for the snow season (since July 1) through Feb. 9: Madison has seen 43.3 inches compared to the normal 34.5 inches, while Milwaukee is at 32.2 inches compared to the normal 31.6 inches.
There are only minimal chances for snow over the next week, with some of the coldest air of the season moving in late in the workweek, before temperatures rebound again for the weekend.
The winter of 2019-20 has been atypically mild for much of the eastern half of the country, but that will change with this week’s cold snap, AccuWeather said.
An arctic front will plunge into the Northern Plains on Wednesday and keep moving south, with lows tumbling below zero in southern Wisconsin on Thursday night.
Highs will be in the single digits or below zero on Thursday for cities like Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Minneapolis.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 29 and calm winds becoming southwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 17, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then snow after 3 p.m. Wednesday; a 40 % chance for snow Wednesday night; a 20% chance for snow before noon Thursday; a 40% chance for snow Saturday and Saturday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 36, 11, 17, 36 and 37, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 15, 8, 10 below, rising to 18, and 26.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 32 at 4:16 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 9, set in 1925 and 1966.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 16 at 12:37 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 9, set in 1899.
Officially, 0.37 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.37 inches, 0.32 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 3.63 inches, 0.26 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 2.11 inches, 0.48 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 9 is 1.29 inches in 2001.
The 6 inches of snow on Sunday boosted Madison’s February total to 6 inches, 2.3 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 27.7 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.4 inches, 9.2 inches above normal.
Sunday’s snow set a record for Feb. 9 in Madison, breaking the old record of 4.8 inches set in 2010.
