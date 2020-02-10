After record snow, quiet weather with a nasty cold snap moves in for southern Wisconsin

An arctic front will plunge into the Northern Plains on Wednesday and keep moving south, with lows tumbling below zero in southern Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Highs will be in the single digits or below zero on Thursday for cities like Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Minneapolis.

In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 29 and calm winds becoming southwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 17, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 20% chance for snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then snow after 3 p.m. Wednesday; a 40 % chance for snow Wednesday night; a 20% chance for snow before noon Thursday; a 40% chance for snow Saturday and Saturday night; and a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 36, 11, 17, 36 and 37, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 15, 8, 10 below, rising to 18, and 26.