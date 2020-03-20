After record rainfall on Thursday, blustery Friday kicks off cold stretch for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After record rain fell on Thursday, a blustery Friday will kick off a cold stretch for southern Wisconsin that will give way to much warmer weather with highs in the 50s next week, according to forecasters.
Officially, a record 1.29 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 1.09 inches for March 19 set in 1987.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 35 and north winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 20, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 36 and east winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 60% for rain Tuesday mainly after 2 p.m. and before 2 a.m., 30% for rain Wednesday, and 50% for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 50, 51, 57 and 54, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 29, 35, 38 and 40.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 46 at 4:47 p.m., 2 degrees above normal and 30 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 19, set in 1976.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 38 at 4:33 a.m., 12 degrees above normal and 46 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 19, set in 1923.
The 1.29 inches of rain on Thursday boosted Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.47 inches, 1.28 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 5.15 inches, 1.28 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 19 was 1.09 inches in 1987.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 2.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 7.5 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 19 is 4.1 inches in 1970.
