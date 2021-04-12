After rainy weekend, quiet week ahead for southern Wisconsin, as cold, snow hit to the west

After a rainy weekend, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet week, while snow and cold hit not far to the west, according to forecasters.

A surge of arctic air that smashed record low temperatures in Alaska late last week will be hitting the north-central U.S., bringing a return of winter-like conditions this week, AccuWeather said.

The back-to-back storm systems through midweek across the Rockies and Plains will keep below-average temperatures in place through much of the upcoming week, and it may take until next week for temperatures to finally rebound and climb to above-average levels.

While the worst of the weather stays to states west of Wisconsin, the only chance for precipitation for Madison over the next week is a 20% chance for showers Tuesday and Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 57, 48, 49, 52, 57, 56 and 57, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 37, 34, 37, 35, 39 and 37.