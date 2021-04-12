After rainy weekend, quiet week ahead for southern Wisconsin, as cold, snow hit to the west

Next 12 Hours
After a rainy weekend, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet week, while snow and cold hit not far to the west, according to forecasters.
A surge of arctic air that smashed record low temperatures in Alaska late last week will be hitting the north-central U.S., bringing a return of winter-like conditions this week, AccuWeather said.
The back-to-back storm systems through midweek across the Rockies and Plains will keep below-average temperatures in place through much of the upcoming week, and it may take until next week for temperatures to finally rebound and climb to above-average levels.
While the worst of the weather stays to states west of Wisconsin, the only chance for precipitation for Madison over the next week is a 20% chance for showers Tuesday and Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 57, 48, 49, 52, 57, 56 and 57, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 37, 34, 37, 35, 39 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers, mainly north of Madison, on Monday; a sprinkle or flurry possible Tuesday evening and night into Wednesday; and isolated showers possible Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 54, 49, 51, 54, 58, 57 and 57, and overnight lows around 39, 32, 36, 38, 37 and 38.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 56 at 3:41 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 11, set in 1977.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 49 at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 12 for April 11, set in 1973.
Officially, 0.31 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.43 inches, 0.24 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 2.84 inches, 0.55 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 4.97 inches, 1.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 11 is 0.72 inches in 1935.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1.4 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 6.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 4.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 11 is 5.3 inches in 2007.
