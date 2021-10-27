After nice Wednesday, rain returns for southern Wisconsin on Thursday

Next 12 Hours
After a nice Wednesday, rain will return for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with the weekend to feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 57 and southeast winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 44, Thursday’s forecast features a 100% chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, a high near 53 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The chance for showers is 90% overnight Thursday into Friday, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, as the low falls to around 48.
The chance for showers falls to 40% Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 54 and north winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service lists no chance for precipitation after Friday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 58, 52, 46 and 44, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 43, 40, 32 and 31.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a nice Wednesday, isolated showers possible after midnight, scattered showers Thursday into Friday possibly bringing a quarter- to half-inch of rain, and then quiet weather.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 58, 53, 53, 58, 53, 47 and 45, and overnight lows around 40, 46, 43, 38, 34 and 30.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 55 at 3:35 p.m., the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 80 for Oct. 26, set in 1927.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 6:40 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 16 for Oct. 26, set in 1962.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.61 inches, 0.73 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.95 inches, 1.82 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.54 inches, 12.31 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 26 is 2.34 inches in 2016.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 26 was 3.8 inches in 1997.