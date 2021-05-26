After nice Wednesday, much-needed rain with chilly highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday

After nice Wednesday, more than an inch of much-needed rain may fall Thursday into Friday, accompanied by chilly highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters.

The Dane County Regional Airport has recorded 1.58 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) in May, 1.64 inches below normal, and just 6.56 inches this year, 5.69 inches below normal.

The storm system arrived pushed across the northern third of the western U.S. on Tuesday night, and will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it moves east along a zone where clashing air masses — cooler air to the north and hot and muggy air to the south — will collide, AccuWeather said.

The system will advance across the Midwest Wednesday into Thursday and then the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday, accompanied by the chilly temperatures. But where sunshine returns to the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to rebound by 10 to 15 degrees.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.