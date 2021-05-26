After nice Wednesday, much-needed rain with chilly highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday

Next 12 Hours
After nice Wednesday, more than an inch of much-needed rain may fall Thursday into Friday, accompanied by chilly highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters.
The Dane County Regional Airport has recorded 1.58 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) in May, 1.64 inches below normal, and just 6.56 inches this year, 5.69 inches below normal.
The storm system arrived pushed across the northern third of the western U.S. on Tuesday night, and will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it moves east along a zone where clashing air masses — cooler air to the north and hot and muggy air to the south — will collide, AccuWeather said.
The system will advance across the Midwest Wednesday into Thursday and then the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday, accompanied by the chilly temperatures. But where sunshine returns to the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to rebound by 10 to 15 degrees.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 72 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 46, there’s a 90% chance for showers on Thursday, possibly totaling a half to three-quarters of an inch, with a chilly high near 53, and east winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour gusting to 30 mph.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, the low should fall to around 41, with a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms, and possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch.
Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers, mainly before 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 52 and northeast winds around 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
The Weather Service predicts quiet weather to follow, with just a 20% chance for showers Monday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday and Memorial Day, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 64, 69, 69 and 75, and lows Friday night through Monday night 38, 42, 51 and 52.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers developing late morning to early afternoon on Thursday and continuing overnight, a few showers possible Friday, and isolated showers possible late Monday night into Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 75, 56, 54, 66, 72, 74 and 75, and overnight lows around 47, 44, 39, 43, 50 and 50.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 12:36 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 25, set in 1977.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 67 at 11:42 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 37 degrees above the record low of 30 for May 25, set in 1988.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a 1.58 inches, 1.64 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.43 inches, 4.83 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 6.56 inches, 5.69 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 25 is 1.8 inches in 1883.