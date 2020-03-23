After light snow falls overnight, warmer week ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After light snow fell overnight to end a chilly weekend, a warmer week is ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs rising to the 40s and 50s and plenty of chances for precipitation this week, according to forecasters.
The storm system overnight delivered a narrow swath of accumulating snow that had its northern edge in far southern and southeastern Wisconsin, with 2.2 inches falling at Chicago's O'Hare airport as of early Monday morning, AccuWeather reported.
The snow was mostly south of a line from Port Washington to Madison to Monroe, with 1 to 2 inches in far southeastern Wisconsin, and mostly on grassy areas, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 45 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 34, Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 35, Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for rain after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 57, and light southwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 60% Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 30% Thursday and Thursday night, with some snow possibly mixing in; 60% Friday; 70% Friday night; 50% Saturday; 20% Saturday night; and 10% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 49, 49, 52 and 50, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 38, 34, 38 and 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts rain Wednesday evening and night, possible rain Friday and Friday night, and light mixed precipitation possible Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 44, 48, 55, 44, 47, 42 and 55, and overnight lows around 33, 33, 36, 32, 37 and 34.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 36 at 4:39 p.m., 10 degrees below normal and 43 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 22, set in the March heat wave of 2012.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 26 at 3:54 a.m., 1 degree below normal and 31 degrees above the record low of 5 below for March 22, set in 1888.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2.81 inches, 1.39 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 5.49 inches, 1.39 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 22 is 1 inch in 1916.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2.8 inches, 2.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 6.9 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 22 is 12 inches in 1916.
