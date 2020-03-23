After light snow falls overnight, warmer week ahead for southern Wisconsin

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 60% Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 30% Thursday and Thursday night, with some snow possibly mixing in; 60% Friday; 70% Friday night; 50% Saturday; 20% Saturday night; and 10% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 49, 49, 52 and 50, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 38, 34, 38 and 34.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts rain Wednesday evening and night, possible rain Friday and Friday night, and light mixed precipitation possible Saturday.

Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 44, 48, 55, 44, 47, 42 and 55, and overnight lows around 33, 33, 36, 32, 37 and 34.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 36 at 4:39 p.m., 10 degrees below normal and 43 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 22, set in the March heat wave of 2012.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 26 at 3:54 a.m., 1 degree below normal and 31 degrees above the record low of 5 below for March 22, set in 1888.