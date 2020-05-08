After frosty Friday morning, freeze warning for Saturday morning

Next 12 Hours
After a frosty Friday morning with a low of 31 at 5:53 a.m. Friday at the Dane County Regional Airport, southern Wisconsin is under a freeze warning for with lows of 25 to 30 expected early Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
Officially, the freeze warning runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Outdoor sensitive plants and vegetation will likely be damaged if left unprotected, and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged, the National Weather Service warned.
Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly, in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.
Cool nights with the potential for frost will continue early next week the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 28, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 57 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 60% chance for rain Saturday night and a 70% chance Sunday, with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch Saturday night and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Sunday.
Snow may work into the rain early Monday morning, with a 30% chance Sunday night and 10% chance Monday. Chances for rain then return at 30% Wednesday, and 50% Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 45, 52, 57, 59 and 63, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 41, 34, 33, 38 and 45.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts freezing conditions early Saturday, light rain developing late Saturday night, scattered showers on Mother’s Day, rain possibly developing later on Wednesday and continuing into the night, and scattered showers possible Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be near 46, 56, 48, 53, 56, 60 and 65, and overnight lows around 28, 38, 33, 31, 39 and 45.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 62 at 3:51 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 86 for May 7, set in 1880.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 24 for May 7, set in 1989.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.76 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.51 inches, 0.85 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.19 inches, 0.85 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 7 is 1.19 inches in 1904.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 7 is a trace in 1974.
