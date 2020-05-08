After frosty Friday morning, freeze warning for Saturday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a frosty Friday morning with a low of 31 at 5:53 a.m. Friday at the Dane County Regional Airport, southern Wisconsin is under a freeze warning for with lows of 25 to 30 expected early Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

Officially, the freeze warning runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Outdoor sensitive plants and vegetation will likely be damaged if left unprotected, and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged, the National Weather Service warned.

Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly, in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.

Cool nights with the potential for frost will continue early next week the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 28, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 57 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 60% chance for rain Saturday night and a 70% chance Sunday, with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch Saturday night and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Sunday.