After frigid Friday, a warmer Saturday for southern Wisconsin, then another blast of cold

Next 12 Hours
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold and dangerous wind chills, according to forecasters.
Wind chills of 10 below to 25 below made for a frigid morning across southern Wisconsin, with areas mainly west of a Berlin to Elkhorn line under a wind chill advisory through 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
There is a small chance for some freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon and evening, as temperatures climb back up around freezing, before tumbling again Sunday, with wind chills of 15 below to 25 below possible again Sunday night into early Monday.
The good news is that temperatures will move back above freezing by the middle of next week.
The Weather Service said the next week will be mostly quiet, with just a 20% chance for snow Sunday night after midnight.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, increasingly cloudy Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 11, 29, falling to around 11, 7, 21, 33 and 34, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 2, 10, 3 below, 7 below, 21 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts the coldest day of the season Friday to be followed by a warmer Saturday, more frigid air, then milder air again, with a few flurries possible Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Monday Friday through Thursday should be near 10, 32, 15, 9, 16, 34 and 34, and overnight lows around 4, 10, 4 below, 7 below, 12 and 22.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 11 at 2:34 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal high and 47 degrees below the record high of 58 for Jan. 6, set in 1880.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 2 below at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees below the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 6, set in 1912.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.07 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.76 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 6 is 1.3 inches, set in 1885.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 1.7 inches, 0.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.2 inches, 6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 8.8 inches, 9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 6 is 11 inches, set in 1962.
Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.