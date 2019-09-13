Thunderstorms lashed southern Wisconsin overnight, causing flooding and landslides that closed roads in southwestern Wisconsin.
It was so bad that on Friday the Boscobel and Wauzeka-Steuben school districts canceled classes and Fennimore decided to open schools two hours late, according to posts on their Facebook pages.
In Madison, the storms caused a large tree to fall on power lines along Sweetbriar Road, near Oxford Road, affecting five consecutive power poles in the neighborhood. Fire crews arriving at 10:30 p.m. found two of those poles snapped, a transformer on the ground, and power lines dangling.
Firefighters went door to door to advise residents to stay inside, and the road was closed off in all directions.
The Madison Fire Department said its Engine 9 crew stood by until released by Shorewood Hills police and MGE around 11:50 p.m.
Thankfully, after days of storms and flooding, south-central Wisconsin will experience quiet weather for the next week, with only slight chances for rain, plenty of sunshine and highs mostly in the mid- to upper 70s, according to forecasters.
In Madison, the only chances for showers and storms are 40 percent overnight Saturday in Sunday, mainly after 1 a.m., and 20 percent Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 67 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After an overnight low around 53, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 63, Sunday should be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, sunny Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 79, 79, 79 and 77, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 61, 60, 62 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a mostly quiet week ahead, with a few showers Saturday night, possible isolated showers Sunday, and a possible isolated storm Thursday.
Tsaparis predicts highs in the low 80s Sunday through Thursday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 72 at 4:55 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 12, set in 1927.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 60 at 4:23 a.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 31 for Sept. 12, set in 1955.
Officially, 1.72 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.56 inches, 2.23 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 33.15 inches, 7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 12 is 3.21 inches in 1915.