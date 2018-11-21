Southern Wisconsin will see cold and dry weather through Thanksgiving, but two storm systems could make for a messy rest of the holiday weekend, according to forecasters.
The first storm starting Friday is predicted to deliver rain, while the second is expected to include snow mixing in starting Sunday. No significant snow accumulation is indicated in forecasts at this time.
Wednesday in Madison should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 and northeast winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 22, Thanksgiving is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 33, Friday features a 30 percent chance of rain after noon, with increasing clouds, a high near 45 and south winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s an 80 percent chance for rain, with possible total of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, on Friday night; a 20 percent chance for rain before noon Saturday; a 20 percent chance for rain and snow after midnight Saturday night; an 80 percent chance for rain and snow and then rain Sunday; a 70 percent chance for rain and snow and then snow Sunday night; and a 40 percent chance for snow Monday and Monday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday and Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 45, 42, 33 and 29, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 39, 35, 32 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts cold and dry weather through Thanksgiving, a few possible rain showers Friday afternoon, light rain Friday night ending Saturday morning, rain and snow developing Sunday, changing to all snow Sunday night, snow showers ending Monday morning, and a few possible flurries Tuesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thanksgiving, thickening clouds Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday, becoming partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 30, 35, 45, 44, 39, 29, 27 and 30, and overnight lows around 22, 32, 37, 33, 27, 20, 16 and 22.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 10:12 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 65 for Nov. 20, set in 2003.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 23 at 7:15 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 5 for Nov. 20, set in 1914.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.5 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.32 inches of precipitation, 5.18 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 48.35 inches of precipitation, 16.39 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 20 is 1.55 inches in 1992.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s November total at 2 inches, 0.5 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2 inches, the normal total.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 20 is 3.7 inches in 1964.