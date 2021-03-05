After chilly weekend, southern Wisconsin will see warmest weather since November

The days are numbered for southern Wisconsin’s snowpack as after a chilly weekend, highs could reach 60 next week for the first time since November, according to forecasters.

Officially, the last time Madison saw a high cracking 60 was Nov. 19, when it hit 61 at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The gradual warming trend will mean a gradual melting of our hefty snowpack — now less than half its peak of 16 inches last month — and lessen the threat of flooding, AccuWeather said.

The warming trend is due to a change in the weather pattern that will allow more lasting warmth to build over the central U.S., AccuWeather said.

Bismarck, North Dakota, will see highs of 60 or higher each day from Friday through Monday, while Chicago is forecast to have highs in the 60s Monday to Wednesday. And in International Falls, Minnesota, where it fell to a brutal 42 below on Feb. 13, highs are forecast to reach 50 for a day or two next week.