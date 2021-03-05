After chilly weekend, southern Wisconsin will see warmest weather since November

Next 12 Hours
The days are numbered for southern Wisconsin’s snowpack as after a chilly weekend, highs could reach 60 next week for the first time since November, according to forecasters.
Officially, the last time Madison saw a high cracking 60 was Nov. 19, when it hit 61 at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The gradual warming trend will mean a gradual melting of our hefty snowpack — now less than half its peak of 16 inches last month — and lessen the threat of flooding, AccuWeather said.
The warming trend is due to a change in the weather pattern that will allow more lasting warmth to build over the central U.S., AccuWeather said.
Bismarck, North Dakota, will see highs of 60 or higher each day from Friday through Monday, while Chicago is forecast to have highs in the 60s Monday to Wednesday. And in International Falls, Minnesota, where it fell to a brutal 42 below on Feb. 13, highs are forecast to reach 50 for a day or two next week.
With the warmth, a large storm system could hit the central U.S., potentially leading to multiple days of severe weather in roughly the same area. Fortunately, the severe weather is expected to not quite reach Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 43 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 19, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 41 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 19, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 48 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for rain Tuesday night after midnight, a 70% chance for rain Wednesday, and a 40% chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 57, 60, 60 and 50, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 36, 40, 49 and 38.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light rain developing Tuesday night, scattered rain showers Wednesday, rain likely Wednesday night, and rain possible Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 43, 42, 48, 57, 59, 58 and 50, and overnight lows around 17, 19, 38, 39, 45 and 40.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 34 at 4:03 p.m., 4 degrees below normal and 35 degrees below the record high of 69 for March 4, set in 1983.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 20 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree below normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 10 below for March 4, set in 2019.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at a trace, 0.24 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.13 inches, 0.79 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 4 is 1.86 inches in 1976.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 1.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 0.9 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 4 is 5.4 inches in 1982.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
