After brutally cold start, weekend to offer hint of spring for southern Wisconsin

After a brutally cold start with temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values below zero Friday morning, the weekend will offer a hint of spring for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The arctic air moving out of the region on Friday produced actual temperatures near 30 below zero in northern Minnesota, but increasing west winds will push milder Pacific air into the Midwest starting Friday, pushing temperatures 50 degrees or more higher than this week’s low, AccuWeather said.

A lack of storms and precipitation will accompany the warmup, which is a rather uncommon thing for the late winter as usually some sort of cloud cover and precipitation rides along as temperatures trend upward, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 35 and southwest winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 20, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 40 and southwest winds around 10 mph.