After beautiful spring weekend, cooler weather for workweek across southern Wisconsin

After a beautiful spring weekend with highs in the 70s, southern Wisconsin won’t see highs get out of the 50s for the workweek, according to forecasters.

The warm weekend had Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake counties under a “Red Flag Warning” for especially dangerous wildfire conditions.

Counties just to the south of the warning counties had similar conditions, but vegetation green-up was progressing enough to make it slightly less dangerous, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a statement, adding that it responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week.

In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 56 and east winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 36 with a 10% chance for showers after 5 a.m., Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 20% chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies, a low around 39 and a high near 59, with northwest winds around 5 mph.