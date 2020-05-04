After beautiful spring weekend, cooler weather for workweek across southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a beautiful spring weekend with highs in the 70s, southern Wisconsin won’t see highs get out of the 50s for the workweek, according to forecasters.
The warm weekend had Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake counties under a “Red Flag Warning” for especially dangerous wildfire conditions.
Counties just to the south of the warning counties had similar conditions, but vegetation green-up was progressing enough to make it slightly less dangerous, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a statement, adding that it responded to nearly 50 wildfires in the last week.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 56 and east winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 36 with a 10% chance for showers after 5 a.m., Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, with partly sunny skies, a low around 39 and a high near 59, with northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Thursday night and again Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 58, 51, 56 and 55, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 40, 34, 31 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers developing late Monday night, scattered showers Tuesday tapering at night, a possible isolated flurry Friday, and a possible few showers Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 57, 51, 58, 59, 47, 50 and 56, and overnight lows around 39, 40, 41, 34, 28 and 35.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 73 at 4:08 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 88 for May 3, set in 1949.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 42 at 11:59 p.m., the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 25 for May 3, set in 1971.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.32 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.51 inches, 0.41 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.19 inches, 0.41 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 3 is 1.5 inches in 1873.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, the normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.6. inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 3 is 4.8 inches in 1935.
Photos: Remembering the monster blizzard of 1947 in Madison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!